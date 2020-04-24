(CNN) Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said in a statement.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jerry Jones, the team's owner said in the statement.

"We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with."

Jace Pescott, 31, was the middle of three brothers -- Dak and Tad. His cause of death has not been announced.

He played offensive line for four years at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

