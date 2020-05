Meghan and Harry dial into London court hearing in lawsuit against British newspapers

London (CNN) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dialed into a London court hearing on Friday ahead of Meghan's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, according to a source close to the couple.

Earlier, a source told CNN that Meghan and Harry would listen to parts of the hearing, including the Duchess' legal team's presentation. The pre-trial hearing at London's high court is being held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, claimed that the letter, published in part by the Mail on Sunday, had been edited in order that it "purposely misled" readers -- a claim, denied by the paper, that he made in an open letter announcing legal action in October.

Meghan is seeking damages for misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018. There is no trial date set yet.

Read More