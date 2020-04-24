W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian who is the host and executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning CNN Original Series " United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell ." The views expressed here are his; read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) I first met Scott Blubaugh, the president of the Oklahoma Farmers Union , last year when I was filming an episode on family farms for this summer's season of "United Shades of America." There's a lot of talk in this country of farmers as the backbone of America, and we were trying to separate the facts from the pickup truck commercial.

Scott and his family own the Blubaugh Angus Ranch in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, a town of just over 3,000 people. While cattle is their primary business, they also grow several crops, including wheat and soybeans. The farm has been in Scott's family for six generations; it is the classic tale of an American farm passed down from father to son again, and again, and way more agains.

In fact, his son Zane is preparing to take it over. But currently, it's in Scott's hands. Every early frost; every drop in price for his crops; every politician's promise that doesn't deliver; every stud bull that doesn't want to stud ... it's all on him. Scott has the easy manner of a person who has the weight of the world on his shoulders but wouldn't have it any other way.

I wanted to know how these issues were affecting farmers like Scott, so I checked in with him via a (Zoom) video call.

The following Q&A has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

W. Kamau Bell: Before we get started Scott, just how are you doing?

Scott: We're doing fine. Our health in our family has been good. We're quarantined like everybody else around the country, but it's a little different because we still get out to feed the cows, birth the calves, plant the crops, and do everything. It's just you don't see anybody else. It's kind of a lonely time right now for us.

WKB: There's a lot of news focused on major cities; I think there's not enough talk about what's going on in places like where you are, where it's pretty rural, right?

Scott: Yeah, it's very rural here, it's sparsely populated. So it probably helps a little bit with the virus, because we're naturally far apart. The biggest thing is the food system and our markets, how they're being affected and how the supply of food, even in the grocery stores here, is limited.

In many cases, they've run out of beef, they've run out of milk, bread, eggs -- all the things that you're having trouble seeing on supermarket shelves in the big cities, we're also seeing that very same thing out here in rural areas because it's really the way the structure of our food system is today.

WKB: Yeah, when I was with you, you educated me to the idea that you're not really creating food, you're creating commodities.

Scott: We have plenty of cattle, pigs, chickens, wheat, corn, soy beans. The problem that we're seeing right now is the processing industry has consolidated at a tremendous rate over the last 40 years.

So while we have plenty of commodities out here on the farm, when the processors' workers get sick and they're not able to come to work, we're seeing these plants close down that process the food. Then you can't get the shelves restocked. The virus has really exposed the flaws of our food system, and how vulnerable it is.

We don't have big food reserves. People might think we do, but we don't. Here in my hometown, they limit milk to a one gallon purchase per customer. Bread, it's one loaf per customer.

We're rationing those food products, and at the same time we're dumping milk on the ground because the processors can't handle [processing and distributing] it. We're seeing these big, corporate-owned facilities have to euthanize animals because their barns are all full and they have new [animals] born every day.

One of the advantages we have in the beef business is a lot of those cattle that are market-ready but there's no market for them -- again, because the processors are shutting down because they don't have workers -- is that we can always open the gates, herd them back out, and let them graze. Thank goodness we're in the springtime and there's green grass coming, so we don't have to euthanize.

WKB: I think it's going to be hard for people to understand that you, who are in the place where people are basically milking the cows and growing the wheat, can't get more than one loaf of bread at a time and can't get all the milk you want. And then to also hear that milk is being thrown away. I think your average American thinks, 'If you can't get it and you're making the stuff, how are we supposed to get it in a few weeks?'

Scott: We're at a very critical situation. I've been saying for years, Congress needs to step in and regulate these huge, multinational processors. We have just ignored all of our antitrust laws for many, many years, allowed all of this consolidation and mergers to happen, and even foreign ownership now.

The government's just let this happen over a long period of time. We need to break up the monopoly of the processing, and go back to a more regional-style or local-style of processing.

That way, when you do have a problem, sick workers or any type of an issue, you don't shut the whole nation's food system down. It's just a small piece of it, and then you can plug in others. But the way our system's set up today, we are very vulnerable for any type of thing like this that would put a rock in the cogs.

On our big grain elevator here, it says, "The wheat heart of Tonkawa, Oklahoma." This is kind of the bread basket of the country; there's plenty of wheat in those grain storage elevators. But you have to get it processed, you have to get it made into bread, and you have to get it onto the supermarket shelves.

And that's the problem right now with sick workers -- processors aren't able to keep these plants open, or they're running at a lesser capacity.

Scott Blubaugh's farm has been in the family for six generations.

WKB: We think of a family farm as, 'A farmer grows carrots, and then they take their carrots to the supermarket, and the supermarket sells them.' Most of us aren't thinking about a food processing plant being the key part of that. And how that company treats its workers and the farmers they're working with really affects our ability to get food.

Scott: It really does. The other thing that we're seeing that's going to have long-term implications [is] we're seeing the price of cattle absolutely crater. The value of our cattle went down over 35% just since the virus hit.

They were already not very good prices to start with, and now they've declined. I get calls every single day from ranchers in our state who tell me they're losing $300 to $400 a head on every [cow] that they sell right now. And at the end of the day, they're $300 or $400 a head short, and owe the banks money. It's a terrible situation.

Our farmers-ranchers are losing money like crazy, and at the very same time, the processors are making absolutely windfall profits. And when they're making $500, $600 a head on every one that they process, and the rancher loses $300 or $400 a head on every one that he sells to them, the system is broke. So the consumer is paying more money, as you well know -- go to the store, you're paying a lot more money for your beef there at the supermarket. But as ranchers, we're receiving the lowest we've ever received for it.

I've written letters to Secretary [of Agriculture] Perdue, President Trump, I've talked to many United States senators, many United States congressmen. We're doing everything we can to get their attention, to put some rules in place and enforce our antitrust laws. I've asked the Justice Department if they would investigate this price manipulation that's going on and these antitrust issues that are going on.

And so we're hopeful that the public will rise up and will demand these investigations by the Justice Department as well. We've got to put rules back in place that prohibit this type of bad behavior from a few foreign corporations.

WKB: One thing you said that's so prescient now is that food is a national security issue.