The best sales to shop this weekend: Sephora, Rosetta Stone, DNA kits and more

Spend this weekend saving money. We've rounded up a few of our favorite sales to shop over the next few days, including everything from refurb audio equipment and on-sale DNA kits for DNA Day to markdowns on thousands of beauty products at Sephora. No matter what you need, there are plenty of savings to be had, below:

Tech and electronics

JBL

JBL

Upgrade your audio setup with Earth Day deals on refurbished tech from JBL. Everything from refurb headphones to portable speakers to soundbars are included in this sale, so you can turn up your sound experience no matter what kind of equipment you need.

Rosetta Stone

If being stuck inside (potentially dreaming of future travel) isn't enough to motivate you to finally learn that second language, perhaps these Rosetta Stone deals can help. Binge as many lessons as you need on unlimited languages with discounts on one-year, two-year and lifetime subscriptions.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Smartwatch with Aluminum Case in 40mm and 44mm are on sale at Walmart — and most colors are still in stock. Shop soon, before these discounted Apple Watch models sell out.

Home and health

Nutribullet

DNA kits

April 25 is DNA Day, which means you'll find several deals on DNA kits from a few different companies. Living DNA has kits starting at $69, FamilyTreeDNA has kits starting at $49, and MyHeritage has kits starting at $39. Plus, Chewy has a couple DNA kits on sale for cats and dogs.

Dick's Sporting Goods

If you're itching to change up your fitness routine, check out Dick's Sporting Goods' deals on cardio equipment. You'll find discounted treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, rowers and other machines of varying shapes and sizes, so one is sure to fit in your home gym.

Wayfair

Wayfair is working overtime to save you money and support covid-19 relief. The fan-favorite home retailer is offering up to 80% off a range of furniture, decor and more at the Save Big, Give Back event. Plus, 10% of the profits from the sale will be donated to Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund.

Nutribullet

Nutribullet is blending up some deals on accessories. Now through April 26, take 20% off all Nutribullet accessories, including extra cups and blades, with promo code CUPSALE20, and put a new spin on your smoothie-making endeavors.

Kitchenaid

Take your quarantine baking to new heights with a Kitchenaid. New and refurbished stand mixers, mixer accessories and other appliances are on sale now at eBay, so you can finally add this iconic cooking brand to your own kitchen for less.

Fashion and beauty

Greats

Sephora

Sephora's much-anticipated Spring Savings Event has arrived and is now open to all Beauty Insiders. Rouge members can save 20% on their purchase with promo code SPRINGSAVE, while VIBs can take 15% off their purchase and Beauty Insiders (it's free to join!) will enjoy 10% off with the same code.

Toms

A new Surprise Sale is on at Toms. Through April 27, take up to 70% off select styles, including booties, sneakers, slippers and sandals for men, women and kids. And of course, that iconic Toms slip-on is as low as $19.99.

Spanx

Everyone's favorite shapewear brand is running two separate flash sales this weekend. On Friday, April 24, take 50% off best-selling activewear in select gray, black and white styles. Then, on Sunday, April 26, get 50% off the popular Faux Leather Camo Leggings in matte green and matte black.

Greats

This high-end sneaker brand is taking 25% off sitewide with promo code COLLECTIVE25, which means you can snag trainers made from quality Italian leather for as low as $134.25. Plus, with every order, $15 will be donated to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization.

Land's End

One way to prep for summer? Shopping Americana-esque classics from Land's End. Right now, the brand is taking up to 50% off your purchase with promo code SWEET, so you can save on everything from a new summer-ready outfit to tote bags and home goods.

Kate Spade

Get your designer bag fix with Kate Spade's current promotion. Now through April 26, you can pick up the Eva Medium Top Zip Satchel for just $148, down from $398, with promo code PERFECT. It's available in six colors, so you're sure to find out to suit your specific style.

Draper James

Spring-y, feminine looks are within reach thanks to 25% off at the Reese Witherspoon-founded brand, Draper James. Use promo code FLOWER to apply this sitewide promotion to your cart, and shop all the sweet dresses, swimwear and accessories.

Lucky Brand

Lucky you! Luck Brand is running a buy one, get one 50% off promotion until April 29. This discount will be automatically applied to the lowest-priced item in your cart at checkout.

Madewell

Last week, Madewell was taking 40% off almost everything on site, and this week, the brand has upped the ante with an extra 50% off sale items — and there are a lot of sale items up for grabs. Use promo code BIGTIME, and browse through all the styles you can wear right now, no matter where you are.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.