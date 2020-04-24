Shop these brands offering special discounts for workers on the front lines of covid-19

CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Lots of companies are already helping to support coronavirus relief efforts, offering millions in donations or using their resources to make supplies like masks and hand sanitizer. But many brands are now also giving thanks directly to the people putting themselves on the line to fight the pandemic, with special discounts for essential workers.

That means that if you're a medical professional or first responder, you can find savings on a variety of products that might make life a little easier right now. Most discounts can be found on shoes and athletic apparel, which makes sense given that many of these workers are on their feet all day and require comfortable, supportive clothing. But there are also deals on everything from mattresses to doughnuts, with brands like Purple and Krispy Kreme offering up their own forms of fuel to help essential workers take on each day on the front lines.

Most discounts extend to all hospital staff and first responders (including police, firefighters and EMTs). Teachers are eligible for plenty of deals as well, as are some retirees. If you've been involved at all in helping curb the pandemic, it's definitely worth looking into the deals below to see if you qualify for special savings.

Do note that these discounts all require proof of eligibility, either through emailed documentation or verification via a service like ID.me or SheerID. Instructions are included on all the discount pages linked below.

Even if you're not eligible for these discounts, you might want to support these retailers to thank them for providing tangible support to the people on the front lines.

Shoes and apparel

Allbirds

Adidas: Medical professionals, first responders and members of the military all get 40% off their purchases. Professional verification is required via ID.me.

Allbirds: The popular shoe company has a few ways to get a discount. First, you can bundle your own shoe purchase with a pair to be sent to a health care professional. Prices range from $146 to $186 for both women's and men's shoe bundles. If you don't want any shoes for yourself, you can donate a pair directly to a health care worker for $60. Finally, health care workers themselves can purchase final-sale pairs from a special collection at a discounted price.

Asics: Medical professionals and first responders get 60% off any full-priced product. You must first create an Asics account using your professional email.

Crocs: Ultracomfortable Crocs have long been the shoe of choice for many health care workers, who can now sign up to get a free pair (complete with free shipping). Pairs have been running out due to high demand, so check back at noon ET each day to try to snag a spot in line.

Dagne Dover: Health care workers, teachers and members of the military all get 20% off Dagne Dover's collection of chic, high-quality bags, backpacks and wallets.

Danform Shoes: Health care workers can use the code SUPERHERO20 for 20% off online footwear purchases.

Enell: The sports bra company is offering health care workers, first responders and teachers a single-use, 50%-off coupon valid through May 30.

Nike: First responders and medical professionals (including technicians and researchers) get 20% off most items on Nike's website. The discount can be used up to four times per month, and Nike uses SheerID to verify employment status.

The North Face: The outdoor outfitter is offering a range of health care workers 50% off nonsale items, both online and in retail stores (once they reopen, that is) now through December 31. You must register with SheerID to confirm your eligibility.

Reebok: First responders, teachers, nurses and military all get 50% off their purchases, with no item exceptions. You must verify your status with ID.me.

Under Armour: First responders, health care professionals and educators get 40% off all purchases after verifying your employment with ID.me. A broad range of workers is included, so check out the full details here.

Vineyard Vines: Medical workers get 50% off their orders. A professional ID is required, and it will take one to two hours to be approved and receive your discount code.

Health and wellness

Theragun

Care.com: Frontline workers get a month of free premium access to the company's services, which include care for kids, aging parents and pets.

Down Dog: All of Down Dog's wellness, yoga and fitness apps are actually free for everyone through May 1, but the offer is extended an extra two months, through July 1, for health care professionals, teachers and students.

Each and Every: Starting Monday, May 25, military personnel can get 20% off a single purchase at the natural deodorant and fragrance shop.

Headspace: The mindfulness and meditation app is offering free subscriptions for all health care professionals working in public health settings. The subscription is good for all of 2020, and you'll need your National Provider Identifier or another form of professional verification to sign up.

Ollie: First responders and medical professionals get 50% off three boxes of Ollie dog food so you won't have to worry about feeding your pup. Just verify with ID.me at checkout and the discount will automatically be applied.

Owala: Water bottle company Owala is helping first responders, government workers and medical professionals stay hydrated with 50% off their orders. Verification is done via VerifyPass, and retirees in the aforementioned fields are eligible as well.

Sittercity: All those working on the front lines of the crisis are eligible for three free months of Sittercity Premium, which connects families with trusted child care.

Talkspace: Doctors, nurses and social workers who have been impacted by covid-19 get free access to the therapy app's unlimited messaging plan.

Theragun: Theragun sells high-end percussive therapy devices — essentially intense vibrating massagers meant to help with muscle recovery. The company has already donated more than 300 devices to hospitals, and all health care workers can request $250 off a device of their own while supplies last. More info on how to reach out here.

Yeti: Another popular option for a water bottle or insulated cooler, Yeti is offering 30% off to all first responders verified through ID.me.

Travel and transportation services

Airbnb

Airbnb: The company is waiving all fees for the first 100,000 stays in its new Frontline stays program. Individuals must first submit professional information to Airbnb to confirm their eligibility, after which they can book directly with hosts.

BP and Amoco: First responders, doctors, nurses and other hospital workers all get a one-time, 50-cent-per-gallon discount at BP and Amoco stations. Be sure to verify your eligibility with ID.me before fueling up.

Choice Hotels: Essential health care workers, first responders, transit employees and more can receive discounted room rates at participating hotels.

Citi Bike: Critical workers living or working in New York City are eligible for a free 30-day Citi Bike membership.

GM: GM has extended its preexisting first responder discount to include health care professionals through June 30. Chevy, Buick, Cadillac and GMC are all participating GM brands.

Honda: Through July 6, first responders and health care professionals get $500 toward Honda models from 2019 or later. To get the deal, you'll need to finance or lease with Honda Financial Services.

Wyndham Hotels: All essential workers — including health care workers, delivery drivers, grocery clerks and more — get a free instant membership upgrade to Gold status.

Food and drink

Starbucks

Cumberland Farms: Medical workers, first responders, hospital staff and active duty military can get a free coffee, any size, hot or iced.

Home Chef: The meal kit delivery service is offering 50% off your first purchase for medical personnel, first responders, military and teachers. The maximum discount is $60 per sale, and subsequent orders will be discounted by 10%. Verification is completed using ID.me.

Krispy Kreme: Through May 12, all health care workers are eligible for a free dozen glazed doughnuts. There's a limit of five dozen per worker. Just show your employer badge at any Krispy Kreme drive-thru location.

McDonald's: The fast food chain is offering free "Thank You Meals" through May 5, with items from both the breakfast and lunch/dinner menus. All you need is proof of employment.

Nando's: Health care workers with a valid hospital ID get free meals through May 3. You'll need to call in the order by phone and pick it up either in uniform or with your official ID, and there's a limit of one meal per day. (Restaurant industry workers who have been laid off can actually get in on the free meals too, albeit on a more limited basis; details here.)

Starbucks: First responders and health care workers (including hospital staff and medical researchers) can get a free tall coffee, hot or iced, through May 3.

Home

Tuft & Needle

BlanQuil: Health care workers, military personnel and first responders can all snag 50% off BlanQuil's popular weighted blankets (or anything else on the website).

Lovesac: First responders, health care workers, teachers and military get 40% off all Sacs and Sactionals through May. Lovesac uses Sheer.ID to verify eligibility.

Leesa: First responders, educators, students and members of the military get 15% off their entire orders.

Purple: With 10% off any order of full-priced merchandise, Purple offers yet another opportunity for health care professionals to potentially save hundreds on a new mattress.

Tide Cleaners: Through May 9, families of front line responders can get free laundry services through Tide's Loads of Hope program. Details on eligibility and locations available here.

Tuft & Needle: Another popular mattress option, Tuft and Needle is offering a 15% discount to health care workers, first responders and veterans.

Tech and wireless services

Otterbox

AT&T: First responders and medical professionals can get three months of free wireless service on the new FirstNet Mobile Responder plan.

OtterBox: Broadly defined "front-liners" will get 40% off their orders. Instructions on how to email your verification credentials here.

Samsung: Samsung is offering 30% off to first responders and healthcare professionals through the end of June.

Tech21: Health care workers simply need to reach out with their professional ID to Tech21 via email to get 60% off antimicrobial phone cases.

Verizon Wireless: Verizon recently expanded its Those Who Serve discount to include nurses and teachers, in addition to first responders and military. Unlimited plans start at $30 per month.

To find great deals that are available to everybody, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.