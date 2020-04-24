Apple's $399 iPhone SE is officially here

Typically, Apple product launches involve a lot of fanfare, with customers queuing up outside their local stores or sometimes traveling to a flagship store, like Apple 5th Avenue in New York. But in the midst of the covid-19 crisis, the iPhone SE is having a much quieter launch party.

For launch day, April 24, customers who preordered can eagerly await delivery of their new iPhones, or opt for a contactless in-store pickup from a number of retailers. That's it.

But a gala launch isn't really needed, because the iPhone SE brings unprecedented value in the form of a mid-range smartphone. It won't break the bank at $399 for 64GB, $449 for 128GB and $549 for 256GB.

You'll get a 4.7-inch Retina HD display in a classic iPhone design, complete with bezels around the display and a home button with Touch ID below the display. The front-facing 7-megapixel lens supports Portrait Mode for People and can record videos at 1080p HD. On the back, the main 12-megapixel lens boasts Smart HDR and Portrait Mode for People. Additionally, it can record video at up to 4K at 60 frames per second. All of this is impressive for a sub-$400 smartphone.

Even so, the real icing on the cake is the processor inside. The second-generation iPhone SE is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic Chip, which is made up of a CPU, GPU and Neural Engine. This is the exact same chipset found inside the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. So the iPhone SE is just as fast and efficient as an iPhone that costs more than $1,000. It's somewhat mind-blowing.

You can check out our full review on Apple's second-generation iPhone SE here and see how it compares to the rest of the iPhone lineup here. Plus, if you've been holding onto an iPhone 6 or iPhone 8, we have a case to make to you as well.

Happy iPhone SE day!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.