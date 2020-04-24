China reveals name of Mars mission, which will take place in 'coming months'

(CNN) China's space agency revealed the name of its first Mars exploration mission on Friday, and said the mission is on track to take place "in the coming months."

The mission has been named "Tianwen 1," the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement on Friday, following the naming of the country's planetary exploration program "Tianwen," meaning "quest for heavenly truth."

The program was named after a long poem by ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan, according to CNSA.

China completed its first public test of a Mars lander in November last year, keeping the country on track for an unmanned exploration mission to the red planet in 2020.

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2019 shows "Mars Base 1", a C-Space Project, in the Gobi desert, some 40 km from Jinchang in China's northwest Gansu province on April 17, 2019.

The space agency said the mission to Mars is due to take place "in the coming months," according to a statement released on Friday.

Read More