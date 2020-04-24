(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The US coronavirus death toll has surpassed 50,000. Get live updates here.
-- Analysis: President Trump has been peddling dangerous cures for coronavirus.
-- The FDA warned against two drugs that have been touted by the President as potential treatments for the novel coronavirus.
-- This ICU nurse stood in protest at a rally to reopen Arizona, determined to be a voice for her patients through silence.
-- Experts now say that you do not need to wipe down your groceries or takeout, but it's still important to wash your hands.
-- Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo announced the birth of twins with a sweet photo of the newborns on Instagram.
-- Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday at the age of 31.
-- Tom Hanks has a new penpal: an 8-year-old Australian boy called Corona, who says he has been bullied because of his name. The 'Toy Story' actor also sent a Corona-brand typewriter he had used while in Australia and asked the boy to use it to write him back.