Is the insect apocalypse really upon us? It's complicated, say researchers

Several recent reports have warned of a crushing decline in insect populations that could have a catastrophic effect on our environment and food supply.

However, a new study that's been described as the largest and most comprehensive assessment to date of insect and arachnid populations paints a much more nuanced picture. It suggested that while some might be in peril, an insect apocalypse isn't upon us quite yet.

At the same time, researchers said the study is by no means complete, and there is an urgent need to ramp up the study of insect populations to gather more data.

While insects that live on land are declining at 9% per decade (0.92% a year), which is a much smaller percentage than suggested by other studies, the study found that there's been an increase of freshwater insects, like midges and mayflies, of 11% per decade. That could be as a result of efforts to clean up the water supply.

