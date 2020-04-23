The week in 40 photos

A health care worker stands in a Denver street on Sunday, April 19, counterprotesting a rally where people were demanding that stay-at-home orders be lifted. Protesters around the country have rallied against coronavirus restrictions and complained that they infringe on their personal freedoms and threaten to destroy their livelihoods. Alyson McClaran/Reuters

A tornado is seen in Madill, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, April 22. Severe storms ripped through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, officials said. At least six people were killed and more than a dozen were injured. Courtesy Eric Chappell

This aerial photo shows bodies being buried in Manaus, Brazil, on Wednesday, April 22. The mass grave included confirmed victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

This photo of Britain's Prince Louis painting rainbows was released on his second birthday on Thursday, April 23. The photo was taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/AP

US President Donald Trump responds to a question from CNN's Jeremy Diamond during a White House coronavirus briefing on Sunday, April 19. When pressed by Diamond as to why he was taking time during the briefing to discuss praise he has received, Trump said he was "standing up for the men and women who have done such an incredible job," not for himself. "It's not about me. Nothing is about me," he said. The clips Trump played at the briefing praised himself and not health care workers. Patrick Semansky/AP

Air Force Academy cadets, spaced 8 feet apart, celebrate their graduation as fighter jets fly overhead on Saturday, April 18. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Students take exams at a high school in Overeen, Netherlands, on Tuesday, April 21. Students sat away from one another and wore protective slippers over their shoes. Helene Wiesenhaan/BSR Agency/Getty Images

A nurse poses with a 1-month-old baby in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, April 22. The Reuters news agency reported that the baby, the country's youngest coronavirus patient, has successfully recovered. Jorge Silva/Reuters

Shocking photos from Philadelphia showed seven bodies, in the back of a pickup truck, being transported from a local hospital to the medical examiner's office on Sunday, April 19. The Philadelphia Department of Health confirmed the incident and the number of bodies in the truck. The causes of death were not immediately known. Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS/Newscom

People visit Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Friday, April 17. Jacksonville reopened beaches and parks Friday afternoon as more states consider easing restrictions that were put in place to battle the coronavirus pandemic. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

People view the moon from the roof of the Al Musariin Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. They were waiting to mark the official first night of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, on Thursday, April 23. In photos: A Ramadan unlike any other Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, April 22. Elon Musk's space venture launched another batch of its Internet-beaming satellites into Earth's orbit Wednesday, continuing the company's push to create a multibillion-dollar telecom business. Joe Skipper/Reuters

A couple poses for a wedding photo in Wuhan, China, on Sunday, April 19. For more than two months, the city was sealed off from the outside world. Weddings in the city were postponed. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

People in Tel Aviv, Israel, spread out from one another as they protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, April 19. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

First-base umpire Lee Gye-sung wears a protective mask and gloves during a professional baseball game in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, April 21. South Korea's professional baseball league is playing its preseason right now. The regular season will start May 5, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there won't be fans in the stadiums. Lee Jin-man/AP

A swan and its cygnet swim in a London canal on Wednesday, April 22. Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks in front of bust of President Abraham Lincoln as she arrives on Capitol Hill on Thursday, April 23. Andrew Harnik/AP

Cars are lined up a drive-in movie theater in Chemnitz, Germany, on Wednesday, April 22. Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

A dinosaur atop the Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Hollywood encourages people to wash their hands on Sunday, April 19. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

A woman in Teltow, Germany, photographs the blossoms of a Japanese cherry tree on Sunday, April 19. Kay Nietfeld/AP

Candles form a giant cross in Zella-Mehlis, Germany, on Friday, April 17. Volunteers lit close to 4,000 candles in memory of coronavirus victims in Germany. Jens Meyer/AP

The Rolling Stones perform live for the virtual concert "One World: Together at Home" on Sunday, April 19. The campaign is raising funds for the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

A man and his dog run in the Indian village of Jalot, near the Dhauladhar mountain range, on Wednesday, April 22. Sanjay Baid/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Volunteer Larize Nel lies next to Mapimpi, an orphaned rhino, at a rhino sanctuary in Mookgophong, South Africa, on Friday, April 17. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

A meteor streaks across the sky in Pitstone, England, during the Lyrid meteor shower on Wednesday, April 22. Matthew Childs/Reuters

Nurses rally outside of the White House on Tuesday, April 21, calling on the Trump administration to order the mass production of personal protective equipment. Leah Millis/Reuters

People relax in New York's Central Park on Sunday, April 19. Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux

Fans watch a mixed martial arts event in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, April 17. Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Clowns entertain children in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Sunday, April 19. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Triathlete Leslie Amat trains at her home in Havana, Cuba, on Monday, April 20. Ismael Francisco/AP

Students read on a playground in Xuzhou, China, on Wednesday, April 22. Costfoto/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Police officers in Howrah, India, wield batons against a man they say defied a government-imposed lockdown on Sunday, April 19. Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

This aerial photo shows people gathered on a beach in Hong Kong on Sunday, April 19. Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

A mounted gendarme is stationed outside a supermarket in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France, on Friday, April 17. Lou Benoist/AFP/Getty Images

A worker disinfects a bus station in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday, April 19. Daniel Munoz/AFP/Getty Images

People wave as the cruise ship Ruby Princess departs from Port Kembla, Australia, on Thursday, April 23. Crew members are going back to their home countries. Saeek Khan/AFP/Getty Images

This flock of sheep, seen here on Friday, April 17, is helping to keep the grass maintained at the Avington Park Golf Course in Winchester, England. The golf course is using the sheep because it had to furlough a majority of its staff. Kevin Milner/Solent News/Shutterstock

The Fort Myers Police Department makes a heart out of police cars to thank health-care workers at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, on Thursday, April 16. Fort Myers Police Department via Reuters

Soldiers wear face masks in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday, April 23. Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images