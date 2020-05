Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance/Getty Images Residents of Al Atarib, Syria gather for Iftar, a fast-breaking meal, amid destroyed buildings on May 7. In pictures: A Ramadan unlike any other

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun, and the holiday looks much different than it has in years past.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many Islamic holy sites remain empty, including Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Worshippers are being advised to pray at home.

Other mosques are trying to practice social distancing.