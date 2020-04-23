Bodies were transported to Philadelphia's medical examiner in the open back of a pick-up truck

(CNN) Shocking photos show seven bodies, in the open back of a pick-up truck in Philadelphia, which were transported from a local hospital to the medical examiner's office Sunday.

The Philadelphia Department of Health confirmed the incident and the number of bodies in the truck.

"The transportation of the bodies in that manner is a breach of protocol," said James Garrow, spokesman for the Department of Public Health.

"The Medical Examiner's Office regularly works with hospitals throughout Philadelphia to ensure that bodies are treated with the utmost dignity and respect," Garrow told CNN on behalf of the Medical Examiner's Office. "The Health Department is appalled that this happened, and strongly reminded the referring hospital of the existing protocols. This is not normal or acceptable."

The bodies were being transported from Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia to an overflow storage area, according to a spokesman from the hospital. The cause of death of the deceased is not known at this time.

