The Hawaii Tourism Authority is now paying for visitors to leave

(CNN) Hawaii's state agency that is dedicated to welcoming visitors to the state is temporarily helping those visitors leave.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has set aside $25,000 for the costs of sending tourists away if they refuse to abide by the state's 14-day quarantine.

The state said in a press release that outbound travel arrangements are being handled by the Visitor Aloha Society, a non-profit group that normally helps tourists in Hawaii deal with problems during their visit, such as theft or a medical emergency.

"The ability to return people quickly to their airports of origin during the coronavirus crisis greatly assists law enforcement's ability to ensure the success of our statewide emergency measures," Hawai'i State Attorney General Clare Connors said in a statement. "The fact scarce government funds do not need to be expended for these return trips also helps fulfill the mission of keeping Hawaii safe."

Nineteen people have been flown back to their airports of origin since the beginning of the emergency.

