A teen was allegedly killed by his stepfather after he refused to stay home and shelter in place, police say

Atlanta (CNN) It began as a fight over a stay-at-home directive. By the end, a teenage boy was dead.

Atlanta police say they responded to a call of a person shot just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old De'onte Roberts gravely wounded.

He had been shot in the chest during a domestic dispute with his stepfather, 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Steve Avery told CNN.

Bernie Hargrove

Roberts was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to a statement police shared with CNN, the dispute began earlier in the day, when Roberts refused his parents' order to remain at home and comply with recent shelter-in-place directives, his mother told detectives.