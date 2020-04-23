New photos of Prince Louis painting rainbows released to mark his second birthday

(CNN) The Royal Family has released photographs of Prince Louis painting rainbows to mark his second birthday.

Several photos taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month and shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, show the prince with rainbow colored paint on his hands.

One of the photos shows a painting of a rainbow, with an accompanying caption on Twitter reading: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis's handiwork ahead of his second birthday."

Prince Louis painted his own rainbow picture, using a hand print.

The palace also thanked people for their birthday wishes, sharing an "Instagram vs reality" post on Twitter of the young prince's face covered in paint.

Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis's second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

In Britain, the rainbow has become a symbol of hope during the coronavirus crisis as the country battles to stem the spread of the virus, which to date has claimed 18,100 lives in the country, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

