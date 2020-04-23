(CNN) —

Every beauty lover’s favorite spring sale is here. Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, during which members of the beauty store’s loyalty program scoop up major deals from major brands, is now open to just top-tier Rouge members.

Starting on April 15, Insiders (the lowest tier, and the one that’s free to join) get 10% off every product in the store, while VIBs get 15% off starting on April 13, and Rouge status members get a 20% discount beginning today, all through April 19. All members need to do to redeem their Beauty Insider discount is use the promo code OMGSPRING at checkout on Sephora’s website.

Big savings can be found on almost all your favorite beauty buys — even some of the most high-end products from brands including Tatcha, Laura Mercier, Armani Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty and Kiehls. Even better, Sephora is offering free shipping and extended returns on all orders. Find our favorites from this sale below, and stock up now, as the next big Sephora savings event won’t be until fall.

Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas: Featherweight Protective Primer ($52; sephora.com)

Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas: Featherweight Protective Primer

This weightless liquid primer has a 4.5-star rating from fans, who say it holds their look in place all day.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($47; sephora.com)

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Arguably one of the best tinted moisturizers on the market, this is the perfect pick for spring and summer thanks to weightless coverage and a built-in SPF.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation ($64; sephora.com)

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

This celebrity and fan favorite leaves skin looking luminous and nearly flawless.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer ($26; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer

This high-quality concealer comes in 50 shades, so you’re almost certain to find a match.

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette ($54; sephora.com)

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette

Another mythical Urban Decay Naked palette, this one features 12 rose-hued neutrals in ultra-smooth mattes, gorgeous pearls, and glimmering metallics.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette – Coconut Fantasy Collection ($49.50; sephora.com)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette -- Coconut Fantasy Collection

Scoop up one of Jacobs’ beloved long-lasting palettes — like this one, in rose and gold shades perfect for spring and summer — for a steal.

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat ($29; sephora.com)

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat

This mini version of the Naked Heat palette features six all-new scorched neutral matte shades.

Tom Ford Sheer Highlighter Duo ($84; sephora.com)

Tom Ford Sheer Highlighter Duo

This gorgeous, natural pair of highlighters in shimmering rose and yellow gold hues is inspired by the sunrise and the sunset.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand ($38; sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand

Apply this glow-giving gel to the apples of your cheeks for a dewy, glossy highlight. Pro tip: It also works as a subtle eye shimmer.

Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess Look Set ($220; sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess Look Set

Curious about the hype around this glamorous celeb-favorite brand? Sample it with this sun-kissed makeup set and create a beachy, glowing look.

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm ($38; sephora.com)

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm

This consistently bestselling, hydrating lippy delivers high shine and medium coverage.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($19; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

The shine on this gloss is legendary, and since it’s packed with shea butter, your lips will feel as good as they look.

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick ($55; sephora.com)

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick

Matte lips are back in a big way, and Ford’s line offers shades from neutral pinks to rich reds. They’re packed with Vitamin E to keep your kisser soft.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate ($52; sephora.com)

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Tackling issues with dryness, dullness and texture while you sleep, this overnight oil is an anti-aging powerhouse.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial ($80; sephora.com)

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

With a 4-star-plus rating from fans, this cult classic, pro-quality AHA/BHA facial resurfaces skin to reveal a deep glow, improved skin texture and tone, and a more youthful appearance.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 ($34; sephora.com)

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

This gentle, nonirritating physical sunscreen goes on creamy and light to prevent free radical and oxidative damage.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm ($22; sephora.com)

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Now’s the time to test out this brand new vegan lip mask that hydrates and smooths dry lips.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream ($68; sephora.com)

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Try out this fan favorite, which hydrates skin with antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow.

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($185; sephora.com)

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

The only negative about this treatment, which reduces fine lines and softens skin texture, is that once you try it, you can’t turn back from the radiant glow it gives your skin.

OleHenriksen C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer ($46; sephora.com)

OleHenrikson C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer

If you love a gel moisturizer, this brightening, vitamin C-rich gel cream is worth your time, as fans say it hydrates for a full 24 hours.

Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask - Hydrating ($6; sephora.com)

Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask - Hydrating

Pick up a handful of these coconut water-infused sheet masks packed with ultra-hydrating hyaluronic acid and thank yourself later.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 ($28; sephora.com)

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

There’s never been a better time to stock up on this 4-star-plus-rated treatment that strengthens the hair from within, reducing breakage and improving its overall look and feel.

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($25; sephora.com)

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray

Exclusive to Sephora, this fan-favorite spray is great for all hair types. It detangles, smooths and provides heat protection.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Yes, even Dyson is part of the event, so it’s time to pick up that Supersonic Hair Dryer you’ve been drooling over. (It happens to be our top pick for best high-end hair dryer.)

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush ($150; sephora.com)

DryBar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

It’s a brush! No, it’s a blow-dryer! Actually, it’s both, and it will give you a sleek, shiny blowout in mere minutes.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment ($29; sephora.com)

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment

Apply this multitasking styler to damp hair and style as usual for smoothness, volume, conditioning, strength and polish.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer ($28; sephora.com)

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer

Protect your tresses from the elements with this professional quality primer that detangles and conditions.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion ($20; sephora.com)

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

Formulated with the brand’s legendary marula butter, this lotion deeply moisturizes skin and provides powerful barrier protection.

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Highlighter ($65; sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body Highlighter

This skin-hydrating highlighter is packed with ingredients like caffeine to support natural skin firmness and sculpt the look of your curves.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer ($59; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

Rihanna’s blockbuster brand launched with this body luminizer, and it was an instant bestseller. It’s easy to see why, as the high-sheen finish feels as dewy as it looks.

Tom Ford Rose Prick ($350; sephora.com)

Tom Ford Rose Prick

Ford’s perfumes are legendary for their rich, long-lasting scents – and their price tags. What better time to splurge than now?

Fenty Beauty Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush ($32; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush

Perfectly capture the curve of your cheekbone and make it pop with this angled highlighter brush.

Beauty Blender Shady Lady All-Over Eyeshadow Brush & Cooling Roller ($30; sephora.com)

Beauty Blender Shady Lady All-Over Eyeshadow Brush & Cooling Roller

This double-ended brush blends shadow on one end and has a cooling, depuffing roller on the other.

Slip Silk Pillowcase - Standard/Queen ($89; sephora.com)

SLIP Silk Pillowcase

Your hair won’t break and your skin will stay smooth with this glamorous silk pillowcase adorning your bed.

Foreo LUNA 3 for Sensitive Skin ($199; sephora.com)

Foreo LUNA 3 for Sensitive Skin

At-home facials are a thing now. This tool lifts away dirt and oil with a one-minute cleansing routine and gives you a firming facial massage.

