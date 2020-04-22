Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are set to play a golf match for Covid-19 relief

(CNN) Think live sports are over because of coronavirus? Think again.

Tiger Woods , Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will all be taking the golf course for a two-on-two live competition next month called "The Match: Champions for Charity."

All proceeds will go to coronavirus relief.

Sure, maybe the match is supposed to be friendly, but there's certain to be some competitiveness in the air -- at least from Mickelson.

It's on now 😏 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 22, 2020

"It's on now," he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a smirking emoji.

Read More