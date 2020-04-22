Kristin Smart case: Investigators find 'items of interest' in home search

(CNN) Investigators in the case of Kristin Smart, a woman missing for almost 24 years in California, found "items of interest" in a search carried out Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued the search warrant "for specific items of evidence at the Los Angeles County home of Paul Flores," the sheriff's office said in a news release . Flores has been identified as a person of interest in the case, and the last person to see Smart.

Investigators carried out a search of Flores' home in February , and that led to Wednesday's warrant, according to Tony Cipolla, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

"The search is now concluded and we recovered some items of interest in the case," Cipolla told CNN. "We are following up on leads, tips and good investigative work."

Flores was detained at his San Pedro, California home and released back to his home after the search, which began at 7 a.m. PT and ended at 10:30 a.m. PT, Cipolla said.

