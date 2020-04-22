Photos: The 25 most gorgeous destinations on Earth Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda. This lush forest is one of the last homes of the mountain gorilla, and over 400 call this national park home. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Samburu, Kenya. A haven for some of Africa's most amazing wildlife, this national reserve is home to perfect sunrises, the endangered reticulated giraffe and Grevy's zebra.

Mount Toubkal, Morocco. The path to the "roof" of North Africa, the summit of Mount Toubkai gives climbers unrivaled views across the Atlas Mountains.

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China. Known for its towering sandstone pillars, this forest is best explored on foot. Visitors can experience spectacular views on the 100-meter-long and 1.6-meter-wide glass skywalk clinging to the cliff of Tianmen Mountain.

Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. One of the most popular natural attractions in South East Asia, Ha Long Bay is home to 1,969 islets of hulking limestone and deep, green waters that are home to myriad floating villages.

El Nido, Philippines. El Nido offers access to the limestone peaks of the Bacuit Archipelago, as well as some of the world's most beautiful beaches and captivating dive sites.

Rotorua, New Zealand. Located on New Zealand's North Island, Rotorua is home to geothermal waters, Maori culture, forests to explore and the Tarawera Ultra Marathon (Ryan Sandes is seen here training for it in February).

Kata Tjuta, Australia. The Anangu people, who have lived here for over 22,000 years, manage this land -- one of the most sacred in Aboriginal culture -- with Australian park authorities.

The Maldives. There's plenty of beach to enjoy with over 100 private resorts and guesthouses around the Male and Ari atolls. The beach on Ihuru Island on North Male Atoll is shown here.

Petra, Jordan. Explore the perfectly preserved ancient Nabatean city of Petra on camel back or strap on your walking boots and hike around its walkways. This is a sunset view of Ad Deir (The Monastery).