Walmart is taking $200 off the already affordable iPhone SE with this deal

Update: Walmart is currently sold out of postpaid iPhone SE models that can be used with this deal. We do expect a restock as the deal runs through July 17. On the page you can still select a storage size, color and carrier to receive an in-stock alert. Additionally, Amazon and BestBuy are all still taking orders.

Apple's iPhone SE is already the most affordable iPhone with a starting price of $399. But what if we said you could get easily the best mid-range or budget smartphone on the market for even cheaper?

That's right: Walmart will take $200 off the price when you purchase the iPhone SE on an installment plan. Plus, there isn't a penalty for paying it off early. That means you can get a 64GB iPhone SE in black, white or PRODUCT(RED) on either AT&T or Verizon for just $199.99. The offer is also available on the $449 128GB and $549 256GB models.

And if you lock your order in soon, you can still get launch-day delivery on Friday, April 24.

The iPhone SE brings unprecedented value to the table. It's powered by the Apple-made A13 Bionic chipset which is the chip that powers the 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. That means, in use, the iPhone SE is just as fast and fluid as the full iPhone 11 family. Tasks like photo editing or movie making happen with ease. You'll get a single 12-megapixel lens on the back with an LED flash that supports Portrait Mode for people. Plus, the front facing lens can record video in 1080pHD and also supports Portrait Mode for people.

The iPhone SE has the classic iPhone design that keeps bezels and a home button. You can securely unlock or lock your phone with Touch ID built in. And it has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display that is certainly both sharp and vibrant.

Simply put, it's an unprecedented value, and this preorder deal from Walmart is equally unprecedented. Lock in your pre-order online, and score $200 off when you purchase your iPhone SE on AT&T or Verizon Wireless. Best of all, this deal runs through July 17, so you have plenty of time.

