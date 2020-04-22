Protect your phone and the planet with Casetify's compostable cases

Back in April, Casetify launched a collection of 100% compostable and biodegradable phone cases for Earth Day. As one of our favorite phone accessories brands, the announcement of the new eco-friendly cases had us eager to learn more.

This launch is part of a larger mission the brand kicked off called Casetify Conscious. It came out of the idea of protecting your tech and our planet. This initiative will move the brand forward to eliminate all virgin plastics from production by 2025.

With this launch from Casetify, you're getting the same great case you know and love, but made from sustainable materials. Constructed from the brand's proprietary material "ecotify"—which is a blend of biopolymers, starch and bamboo—the cases are compostable without compromising strength. They're drop-proof up to four feet and give your phone complete 360-degree protection.

Casetify isn't sacrificing style, either. We love Casetify for its customizable cases and on-trend styles. The cases in this collection are available in red, pink, black, mint green, lilac and a limited edition oatmeal. These bold and vibrant colors are sure to make your device stand out in the best way. As always, you can customize your Casetify Conscious case through its Casetify Custom Studio. The engraving process for these cases is a new laser engraving, so you can update your case with your name, monogram or nickname, as long as it's fewer than 15 letters.

When it's finally time to retire your case, you can compost them but only compostable at industrial composting facilities. If you don't have easy access to one, the company's soon-to-be-launched ReCasetify program will take it—or any other Casetify case—back to refresh, resell, recycle or safely dispose it.

As part of Casetify's sustainability mission, it has teamed with Earth Day's The Canopy Project to plant a tree for every case sold. And in another big step, Casetify is changing its packaging to eliminate plastic waste for a more sustainable option. All packaging for products purchased from this collection will be 100% recyclable.

Casetify's compostable cases are available for iPhone models between the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Cases that fit the iPhone 8 and previous models are $40, cases for the iPhone 11 Pro Max are $50 and all other cases are $45. Check out the full lineup below.

Compostable Case ($45; casetify.com)

Compostable Case

This is the foundation of the collection. These cases are simple in design but are fully customizable, so you can personalize your phone.

I'm With Her ($45; casetify.com)

I'm With Her

Featuring a design of Earth with the saying "I'm with her" lasered into the case, it's subtle, but noticeable.

Be Kind to Your Mother ($45; casetify.com)

Be Kind to Your Mother

This spunky case plays with the phrase "Be Kind to Your Mother," which is written diagonally in block letters. It's simple, but to the point. You can take the phrase as is or take it in reference to Mother Earth.

Less is More ($45; casetify.com)

Less is More

The phrase "Less is More" is typed in a box on the back and a subtle design adds character to the case.

This is a big move toward a more sustainable product lineup from a high-profile brand. The Casetify Conscious collection brings the ever-popular cases we know and love to an eco-friendly and sustainable option. Don't forget, with every case purchased from this collection, a tree will be planted in participation with The Canopy Project. Enjoy the same quality protection for your phone while enjoying a product that will eliminate waste from landfills and ultimately help our planet.

