CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Whether you’ve been told to work from home for the next few weeks or you’re choosing to self-quarantine to help reduce the spread of coronavirus, chances are high that you’re about to spend a majority of your time at home. And at a time like this, comfort is key.

With the anxiety and distress you may be feeling, wearing clothes that are in any way uncomfortable is simply not an option. And what that means is that it’s time to make sure you have a go-to pair (or pairs) of comfy pants for working and lounging around your home.

To help you on this quest, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite super-comfy pants you can actually look forward to putting on every day. All of these picks are equipped to last from sitting at your desk waiting for a Zoom call, to your daily anxiety baking session, to lounging on your couch watching “Jeopardy” after work hours. Goodbye for now, constricting jeans and chinos.

Outdoor Voices Cloudknit Sweatpants ($85; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices Cloudknit Sweatpants

Made of cloud-soft material, Outdoor Voices’ cult-favorite sweatpants now come in a rich teal — called Gulf — that can add a bright accent to any lounge ensemble.

Baleaf Women’s Active Yoga Sweatpants with Pockets (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Baleaf Women's Active Yoga Sweatpants with Pockets

These pants can take you from at-home yoga to all-day WFH.

Polo Ralph Lauren Waffle Knit Lounge Pants (starting at $24.80; amazon.com)

Polo Ralph Lauren Waffle Knit Lounge Pants

A boxier, more traditional sweatpant cut never goes out of style.

Eberjey Heather Slouchy Lounge Pants ($55.20, originally $69; neimanmarcus.com)

Eberjey Heather Slouchy Lounge Pants

This slouchy pair is perfect for comfort cooking, eating and waist-up professional Zoom calls.

Hanes Men’s Solid Knit Sleep Pant (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Hanes Men's Solid Knit Sleep Pant

You can’t discount the importance of a quality sweatpant that’s less than $15.

Distance Jogger ($98; athleta.com)

Distance Jogger

A sleek, streamlined option that emanates tech CEO WFH energy.

Hanes Women’s EcoSmart Sweatpant (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Sweatpant

With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, these sweats are beloved for their comfy waistband and wider legs that can take you from home to the grocery store to pick up the essentials.

Urban Moto Sweatpant ($98; aloyoga.com)

Urban Moto Sweatpant

These are described as “city-inspired,” which means they’re fit for wearing around the house, as well as a long walk through the neighborhood.

Champion Men’s Closed Bottom Lightweight Jersey Sweatpant (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

Champion Men's Closed Bottom Lightweight Jersey Sweatpant

Featuring an elastic waist, these pants are made from lightweight jersey and boast some handy pockets.

Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants ($48; nordstrom.com)

Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants

A slimmer fit good for running, yoga or any active activity, really.

Feejays Adult Sweatpants ($39.98; amazon.com)

Feejays Adult Sweatpants

An Underscored favorite, these ultra-plush, fleece-lined pants come with attached slippers that can go right over your feet or fold up and go unnoticed.

PJ Salvage Peachy Ribbed Lounge Pants ($32.40, originally $54; nordstrom.com)

PJ Salvage Peachy Ribbed Lounge Pants

Almost like old-fashioned long underwear, these pants are all about comfort.

SweatyRocks Women’s Drawstring Waist Active Pant with Pocket (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

SweatyRocks Women's Drawstring Waist Active Pant with Pocket

For some sweatpants with a bit of pizzazz, these come in a wide array of designs, from camouflage to velvet stripe to neon.

Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts ($24, originally $32; nordstrom.com)

Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts

If you’re in a warmer climate or tend to get hot inside, these shorts are perfect for hanging around or working on your laptop from the couch. They’re also a Nordstrom favorite.

Hanes Women’s Jersey Shorts (starting at $6.90; amazon.com)

Hanes Women's Jersey Shorts

The same idea but for women, these shorts are made of a cooler jersey material and feature a drawstring waist.

Stars Above Women’s Beautifully Soft Fleece Jogger Pants ($19.99; target.com)

Stars Above Women's Beautifully Soft Fleece Jogger Pants

Because gray and black get a little tired after a while.

Honeydew Intimates Lazy Daze Jogger Pants ($54; lordandtaylor.com)

Honeydew Intimates Lazy Daze Jogger Pants

The soft pink is sort of comforting, isn’t it?

Leggings Depot Women’s Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

Leggings Depot Women's Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants

Super stretchy and buttery soft, these sweatpants have garnered more than 5,500 Amazon reviews and are available in every color of the rainbow, and then some.

PJ Salvage Speckled Peachy Jogger Pants ($36, originally $60; neimanmarcus.com)

PJ Salvage Speckled Peachy Jogger Pants

Made of soft jersey material and featuring deep pockets, these may be the joggers you own forever.

Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life Essential Sleep Pants ($16.99, originally $30; kohls.com)

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Essential Sleep Pants

Such a bargain, you can get a couple of pairs for the long haul.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.