Nigerian woman, 68, gives birth to twins after four IVF attempts

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A Nigerian woman has given birth to twins, a boy, and a girl at the age of 68.

Margaret Adenuga went through three previous IVF procedures before finally having twins.

Her husband Noah Adenuga, 77 told CNN the couple, who married in 1974 had long desired to have a child of their own.

Adenuga said they never gave up even after the failed attempts.

The retired stock auditor told CNN, "I am a dreamer, and I was convinced this particular dream of ours will come to pass."

