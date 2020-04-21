He'd go to bed every night with a photo of his late wife. Then a care worker gave him a gift to remember her

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Ken Benbow was surprised when he was given a pillow with his late wife's face on it. He clutched the gift, and a brief smile gave way to tears.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, gave Benbow the pillow on Saturday after she noticed he took a photo of his wife Ada to bed with him each night.

Benbow and Ada were married for 71 years before he she passed away last August, a staff member at the Thistleton Lodge told CNN. The staff cares for 94-year-old Benbow at the care home in Preston, United Kingdom, which is about an hour northwest of Manchester.

"We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let's not forget those who sadly aren't here with us anymore," the care home posted on Facebook . "Safe to say we all shed a tear with Ken today."

The tender moment was captured on video as Tobin came into Benbow's room bearing the heartfelt surprise.

