In photos: Love during lockdown

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Wed April 22, 2020

A couple kisses after their wedding ceremony, which included only witnesses, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 3.
Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

The novel coronavirus has ended lives and upended lives, with new cases of Covid-19 being reported in places around the world each day. Among the considerations people have had to face during the pandemic is whether or not to get married, and, if so, how and where to do so.

For many couples who do decide to get married — whether they've had to cancel their original ceremony plans and make new ones, or are only now feeling the time is right or necessary for marriage — following the advice of health care professionals and scientists appears to be very much on their minds.

Wearing protective face masks and social distancing have become commonplace not just in daily life during routine grocery store runs or solo walks outdoors, but during more rare, special occasions — like weddings.

Newlyweds sign a marriage registration form at the Tagansky registry office in Moscow on April 10.
Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images
Martin Garret and Dr. Brecken Armstrong, an emergency room physician, embrace after being married in a small ceremony in Altadena, California, on April 4. The couple were supposed to get married in Greece, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans changed.
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images
Palestinian groom Ali Abu Saif and bride Nermin exchange rings during a photoshoot before their wedding ceremony in Gaza City on April 10.
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Becky Brown chats with her mom via video at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing, Michigan, before her wedding ceremony on March 23. She and groom Mike Brown decided to marry that evening after Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order was issued in the morning, foregoing a ceremony with 120-guests that had been planned for March 28. Her parents dressed up and watched via social media.
Brad Atkinson/USA Today Network/Reuters
A couple try on a suit and a wedding dress at a wedding service company in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, on April 8.
Zhai Yujia/China News Service/Getty Images
Dr. Amelia Baxter-Stoltzfus, left, and her partner, Lillis Meeh, sit inside the Manhattan Marriage Bureau in New York on March 16. The pair opted for a domestic partnership. According to The New York Times, "The couple had decided to become domestic partners, in large part so Ms. Meeh could be covered through Dr. Baxter-Stoltzfus's insurance." Baxter-Stoltzfus is a resident at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Meeh lost her special effects job on Broadway after the play she was working on shut down.
Daniel Arnold/The New York Times/Redux