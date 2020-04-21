Mindaugas Kulbis/AP A couple kisses after their wedding ceremony, which included only witnesses, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 3. In photos: Love during lockdown

The novel coronavirus has ended lives and upended lives, with new cases of Covid-19 being reported in places around the world each day. Among the considerations people have had to face during the pandemic is whether or not to get married, and, if so, how and where to do so.

For many couples who do decide to get married — whether they've had to cancel their original ceremony plans and make new ones, or are only now feeling the time is right or necessary for marriage — following the advice of health care professionals and scientists appears to be very much on their minds.

Wearing protective face masks and social distancing have become commonplace not just in daily life during routine grocery store runs or solo walks outdoors, but during more rare, special occasions — like weddings.