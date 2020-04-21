Victoria Falls
Victoria Falls, on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, usually spans 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) and its waters plummet 100 meters (350 feet) into the canyon below. During the dry season, it shrinks, but this past year, the falls shrank to barely a trickle, when a climate change-fueled megadrought struck the region. Now, its waterfalls have returned. But shifts like these between weather extremes can be devastating for people and ecosystems that depend on a reliable water source.
Shutterstock

Earth Day photos: The world's beauty is at risk

By Judson Jones and Allison Collins, CNN

Updated 10:59 AM ET, Thu April 23, 2020

The world is full of natural wonders, but at a time when borders are closing and travel is restricted, seeing them in person is not a realistic option for many people. Thankfully, technology lets us to see the world virtually and visit these magical places -- if only through our screens.

You may recognize many of the stunning landscapes in this gallery from your own travels, Instagram or your desktop screen savers. For some, they can bring calm to a hectic day or an escape from the reality of a pandemic.

But these images also serve as a warning. Because of human-caused climate change, these incredible places are at grave risk of changing forever.

For 50 years, Earth Day has brought attention to the impacts that people are having on the planet, and to serve as a rallying cry to protect the natural world -- from your neighborhood green space to bucket list destinations.

This year, the theme of Earth Day, which is Wednesday, is a call to action to halt the climate crisis and to preserve these landmarks for generations to come. If not, these photos could look drastically different in another 50 years.

Florida Keys
The Florida Keys are among the most vulnerable places in the US to the effects of the climate crisis. Warm ocean temperatures are bleaching the surrounding reefs. The threat of sea level rise continues to grow. And as always, the possibility of hurricanes looms, with climate change increasing the destructive potential of these tropical storms.
Shutterstock
Glacier National Park
The park's iconic landscapes were carved by ice over thousands of years. But today, its namesake glaciers are in peril. In 1966, the park had 35 named glaciers, according to the National Park Service. By 2015, nine of those were already inactive, and all of the park's glaciers have shrunk since 1966.
Shutterstock
Venice
Over its more than 1,000-year history, Venice is no stranger to flooding. But with rising seas, its yearly flooding events have become more common and damaging. Just last year, in a cruel twist of irony, the city's Veneto regional council was flooded just minutes after they voted to reject measures to combat climate change.
Shutterstock
Colorado River
The Colorado River is picturesque, but it also provides water to more than 40 million people, from Denver to Los Angeles. However, its flow has dwindled by 20% compared to the last century, and researchers say the climate crisis is to blame. More than half of the decline in the river's flow is connected to increasing temperatures. As warming continues, they say the risk of "severe water shortages" for the millions that rely on it is expected to grow.
George Rose/Getty Images
Antarctica
Like the Arctic, Antarctica is warming faster than most of the rest of the world, and the continent is experiencing alarming changes. The warmest temperature ever measured in Antarctica was recorded this year, an iceberg the size of Atlanta broke off from a glacier, and the beloved penguins that call the continent home are declining. The effects of climate change here will be felt worldwide. Antarctica's ice sheets contain enough water to raise global sea levels by nearly 200 feet, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Alessandro Dahan/Getty Images
Maldives
This exotic getaway is one of the lowest-lying countries in the world, with an average elevation of around 1 meter (3.3 feet) above sea level. As sea levels continue to rise, islands like these and are at risk of sinking beneath the waves in the coming decades.
Shutterstock