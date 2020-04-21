A woman is sewing masks and hanging them on a 'giving tree' for anyone to take

(CNN) It's not Christmas, but for the community of Lisbon, Iowa, there's a tree out there with a few special gifts nonetheless.

Deb Siggins, 55, has sewn hundreds of face masks and hung them on a tree near her home for friends, family, neighbors and local community members to grab when they need one.

"My goal was to do 100 for the hospital, but then my friends and family wanted some and it just snowballed," Siggins told CNN. "It went crazy, I'm getting so many requests from everywhere to the point where I can't keep up."

Deb Siggins and some of the health care workers who received her masks.

Her act of kindness began as a mission to help a local hospital. UnityPoint Health's St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids had sent out a request asking people to sew masks for their health care workers facing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic , and Siggins was determined to help.

All across the nation, small groups of Americans are coming together to help get doctors the equipment they need: factories have begun producing masks, concerned citizens are sewing masks and groups are organizing and calling for donations.

