Theodore Gaffney, who photographed the Freedom Riders as they protested segregation, dies of Covid-19 complications

(CNN) In his 92 years, Theodore Gaffney witnessed some of the most consequential moments in history.

He served in the US Army during World War II. One of the first black photographers in the White House, he took photos of US Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, as well as Queen Elizabeth II.

But he was perhaps best known for an assignment he undertook for Jet Magazine in 1961: documenting the Freedom Riders as they journeyed to the Deep South to challenge racial segregation.

On Easter Sunday, the legendary photographer died of complications from Covid-19, his family confirmed to CNN. News of his death was first reported by The Washington Post

"We kept saying that he survived World War II, survived the struggle of civil rights, he survived a heart attack," his wife Maria Santos-Gaffney said. "We were praying that he would survive this too, but his body could not handle the severity of the virus infection."

