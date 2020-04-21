Rob Gronkowski agrees to come out of retirement to play in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady

(CNN) Gronk is back.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is currently retired from the New England Patriots, has agreed to return to the NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of a trade, according to the Buccaneers and Gronkowski's agent. He will once again play with quarterback Tom Brady, who recently signed with Tampa Bay.

"Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said. "Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves."

The Buccaneers sent a fourth-round selection (No.139 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall).

"Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," agent Drew Rosenhaus told CNN. "He will honor his current contract at this time."

Read More