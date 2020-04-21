Police call on public to help find a puppy stolen from the home of an ER nurse helping fight coronavirus

(CNN) A beloved puppy was dognapped this week and is still missing after being stolen from a health care worker helping victims of the coronavirus.

Max, an 11-week-old Malinois puppy, was taken Saturday from owner Shaila Sheikh's home in Concord, California.

Police have since put out notices, asking the public to help catch the thief.

Sheikh, a nurse in the emergency room at a local hospital, was at work when it happened. Her family only had Max for two weeks when he went missing, stolen from his kennel by what looks to be a man on a bike, Sheikh told CNN.

"I was heartbroken," she said. "Max was helping us start over as a family. I had just moved and it was my kids and me. We had started a new chapter, and Max was an early birthday present for my son."

Read More