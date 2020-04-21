While you're stuck at home, one group has been busy: Car thieves

(CNN) Fewer Americans are driving right now -- and that means more cars are sitting idle in driveways and parking garages.

And while we're tucked away in our homes, more of them are being stolen.

New York Police Department data shows that reports of car thefts jumped 53% in the last 28 days -- from 303 over the same period in 2019 to 464 during the pandemic. Reports of other crimes, including rape and robbery, dropped during this time.

In Seattle, police said the department received 300 auto theft reports in the last month, a 24% spike from the same time last year.