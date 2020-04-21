Sheep flock to McDonald's during lockdown

(CNN) While humans are in their homes during lockdown, some animals are taking advantage of the situation.

People might be dreaming of being able to eat at their favorite restaurants once again , but a flock of sheep has descended on a McDonald's in the town of Ebbw Vale, south Wales -- choosing to munch on a patch of grass by the fast food outlet instead of grabbing a burger.

"Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale, Wales are having McDonald's withdrawals," local resident Andrew Thomas joked on a community social media page, after taking the picture on Saturday morning.

"I was leaving Aldi store next to McDonald's after shopping for my mother and some elderly neighbors who are in isolation," Thomas told CNN.

"I saw the sheep and took a pic to put on Facebook as a joke after everyone has been posting [about] cravings and withdrawals for McDonald's food," he said.

