Why does the Queen have two birthdays -- and how is she spending them this year?

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 4:41 PM ET, Tue April 21, 2020

British monarchs have enjoyed two birthdays since the 18th century.
London (CNN)Anyone unlucky enough to have their birthday fall in the middle of a global pandemic may be planning two big days this year -- one on the actual date, and another when they can finally celebrate with friends.

On that front, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is well ahead of the curve.
The monarch has enjoyed two birthdays a year since she ascended the throne, and the tradition actually started a lot further back than that.
The Queen's real birthday is April 21, meaning she turns 94 on Tuesday.
    But she reaches for her party hat again in June. British monarchs have doubled up on the festivities since the 18th century, holding an "official" birthday each year for a public celebration, and tending to celebrate more privately on the real date.
    Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
    Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
    Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
    Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
    Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928.
    Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928.
    Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
    Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
    From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
    From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
    Elizabeth rides a horse in Windsor, England, in 1940. Her love of horses has been well documented.
    Elizabeth rides a horse in Windsor, England, in 1940. Her love of horses has been well documented.
    A 14-year-old Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
    A 14-year-old Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
    Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
    Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
    Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth's only sibling.
    Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth's only sibling.
    With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday.
    With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday.
    On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, a lieutenant in the British Navy who had been born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, a lieutenant in the British Navy who had been born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
    Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
    Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer at the age of 56. Here, she walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
