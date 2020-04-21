The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, also named Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Elizabeth poses for a photo at her London home in 1928.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Elizabeth rides a horse in Windsor, England, in 1940. Her love of horses has been well documented.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
A 14-year-old Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth's only sibling.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947. It was her 21st birthday.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
On November 20, 1947, Elizabeth wed Prince Philip, a lieutenant in the British Navy who had been born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
The life of Queen Elizabeth II