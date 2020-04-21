KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a consultative meeting of senior officials in Pyongyang on June 8, 2021. In pictures: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a consultative meeting of senior officials in Pyongyang on June 8, 2021.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was an unknown quantity when he succeeded his father in 2011, and he remains an elusive figure.

North Korea tightly controls any information surrounding its leader, who is treated almost like a deity there, and obtaining intelligence on the country is notoriously difficult.

After Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, 2020, the United States began monitoring intelligence on Kim's health after undergoing a previous surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge. His absences from official state media often spark speculation and rumors about his health.

A photo released by North Korea's state-run news agency on May 2, 2020, appears to show Kim at a ceremony opening a factory. CNN cannot independently confirm the reporting of the news agency or the authenticity of the photo.