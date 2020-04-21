This photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to mark the completion of a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan province. This would be Kim's first public appearance since he missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, leading to questions about the leader's health. CNN cannot independently confirm the reporting of the news agency.
KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Updated 9:04 PM ET, Fri May 1, 2020

This photo, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, May 2, reportedly shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a ceremony to mark the completion of a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan province. This would be Kim's first public appearance since he missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, leading to questions about the leader's health. CNN cannot independently confirm the reporting of the news agency.
KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was an unknown quantity when he succeeded his father in 2011, and he remains an elusive figure.

North Korea tightly controls any information surrounding its leader, who is treated almost like a deity there, and obtaining intelligence on the country is notoriously difficult.

After Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, the United States began monitoring intelligence on Kim's health after undergoing a previous surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge. His absences from official state media often spark speculation and rumors about his health.

A photo released by North Korea's state-run news agency on May 2 appears to show Kim at a ceremony opening a factory. CNN cannot independently confirm the reporting of the news agency or the authenticity of the photo.

Kim Jong Un is the third son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. His exact birth year is publicly unavailable, but he is widely believed to be in his 30s now.
Kenji Fujimoto/Reuters
Kim attends a military parade alongside his father, left, in October 2010.
Kyodo News/AP
A closer shot of Kim during the military parade in October 2010. A few weeks before, he had been promoted to four-star general and named vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.
Vincent Yu/AP
Kim salutes as a hearse carried his father's body in Pyongyang, North Korea, in December 2011. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that power had been transferred to Kim Jong Un at the behest of his father in October of that year.
Kyodo News/AP
Kim claps as statues of his father and grandfather are unveiled in Pyongyang in April 2012.
Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images
Kim is accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, at an event in Pyongyang in July 2012.
KCNA/AP