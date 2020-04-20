A 'Dream Team' jersey worn and signed by Michael Jordan sold for $216,000

(CNN) A jersey worn and signed by Michael Jordan as a part of the famed 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" has been sold at auction for $216,000.

A spokesman for REA tells CNN that the timing was a "happy coincidence" after ESPN decided to move up the premiere date of the documentary series.

This is the second-highest auction price for a Jordan jersey. The record is held by a red jersey worn during the 1984 Summer Olympics, which sold through Grey Flannel Auctions for $273,904 in 2017.

The "Dream Team" white jersey has red and blue accents and the number 9 with the name Jordan emblazoned on the back. The superstar wrote on the jersey "Best wishes/Michael Jordan."

