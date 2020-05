Here's the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Comprehending the toll the coronavirus has taken is complicated. Its spread may not end for weeks or months more.

The following numbers may help you make sense of it. Here are the ways -- in dollars, percentages and lives -- that coronavirus has knocked the world off its axis.

211

The number of countries and territories that have reported Covid-19 cases . There are cases reported on every continent except Antarctica.

1

200,000

April 14

2.7 billion

The number of people worldwide affected by coronavirus lockdowns. This could mean they're under stay-at-home orders, curfews or other restrictions limiting their travel.

Meanwhile, in Denmark and the Czech Republic , some students have returned to classrooms. They sit several feet apart and wash their hands every two hours.

1.6 billion

The number of children worldwide who are impacted by school closures, according to UNESCO . Nearly every country, according to the report, has closed all of its schools to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, the US, Canada, Russia and Australia have not issued nationwide mandates, and left it up to local governments to choose whether or not to close schools.

Many schools across the globe have turned to remote lessons during the time of coronavirus. Online learning has allowed children to keep up their education from home -- but it's come with a handful of other problems . Educators fear that students without Internet access or necessary equipment could be set back while classes are virtual, and in the US, millions of students rely on their schools for free meals

97%

The percentage of Americans under stay-at-home orders All but seven states have issued them. So far, the orders have helped in the states that follow them -- governors on the West and East Coasts, and in the Midwest, have created multi-state coalitions to coordinate when those states can reopen.

Meanwhile, other governors have announced plans to reopen businesses in their states at a closer date. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that certain businesses -- including fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons, and massage therapy businesses -- will be able to reopen this week.

$2 trillion

22 million

The number of Americans who've applied for unemployment in just the last month as businesses have been forced to shutter. That means roughly 13.5% of the labor force is out of work. It's the largest rise in unemployment claims since the Department of Labor started tracking them in the 1960s.

0

The predicted rate of profit growth for American companies in 2020, as predicted by Goldman Sachs in February.

The investment bank published its grim report less than one month before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. A steep decline in Chinese economic activity, paired with US businesses that have since halted, could potentially lead to a recession, the company said.

March 16

$-37.63

The price of US oil per barrel on April 20. It's the lowest level since the New York Mercantile Exchange opened oil futures trading in 1983. The oil market has crashed since demand has evaporated.

$225 billion

The amount of revenue the restaurant industry stands to lose this spring due to coronavirus closures, according to the National Restaurant Association, a trade group of restaurant owners.

Airlines could lose big, too -- as much as $113 billion , the International Air Transport Society warned early last month. Even if the virus is contained, the trade association said, airlines could still lose over $60 billion.

1 in 3

The number of US renters who didn't pay their rent on time during the week ending April 5, according to the National Multifamily Housing Association.