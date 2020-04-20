Celebrate DNA Day with these deals on DNA kits

National DNA Day is on April 25, so if you have yet to explore your lineage via DNA kit, now's the time. A few DNA kit companies are running deals on tests in celebration of the event, so you can swab, send out your samples and save money as you seek to discover more about your ancestors and your health.

Whichever kit you order will provide detailed instructions about how to mail in your DNA sample, but all the discounted kits are extraordinarily to use: Once you receive the kit, you'll use the included supplies to swab the inside of your cheek to collect the sample, then mail it in using the prepaid package provided. Results will arrive in up to eight weeks.

See below for a breakdown of all deals happening now:

Living DNA

Living DNA is offering 30% off three of its kits for the entire month of April. The Your Ancestry Kit aims to provide a precise ancestry breakdown including detailed reports, maternal and paternal haplogroups and results for 80 regions including sub-regional ancestry breakdowns, in addition to the option to discover and connect relatives in Living DNA's database.

Meanwhile, the Wellbeing Kit, ideal for fitness buffs, is designed to provide reports that are designed to help you monitor your lifestyle and understand how different foods, vitamins and exercises work with your body. Living DNA does not provide any information on inherited diseases.

Or, opt for the Wellbeing and Ancestry Kit, which seeks to combine the benefits of both kits into one. All the kits come with optional extras and upgrades, like the ability to download your raw genetic data file. Plus, they ship for free.

Living DNA Your Ancestry Kit ($69, originally $99; livingdna.com )

Living DNA Wellbeing Kit ($79, originally $129; livingdna.com )

Living DNA Wellbeing and Ancestry Kit ($99, originally $179; livingdna.com)

FamilyTreeDNA

FamilyTreeDNA is also offering discounts on three kits through April 26. First, the Family Finder Family Ancestry Kit aims to provide a percentage and map breakdown of your ethnic and geographic origins, along with a breakdown of your autosomal DNA, which can provide insights into how your ancient ancestors lived. You'll also have the ability to find relatives through the company's comprehensive DNA database.

The Y-DNA Paternal and mtDNA Maternal Ancestry Kits, however, seek to explore your paternal and maternal lineage, respectively. Both kits can allow you to trace the migration path of your ancestors. The paternal test are also designed to provide a history of your surname, while the maternal test comes with a personalized mtFull Sequence video that tells the story of your maternal ancestry.

FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder Family Ancestry ($49, originally $79; familytreedna.com )

FamilyTreeDNA Y-DNA Paternal Ancestry ($99, originally $119; familytreedna.com )

FamilyTreeDNA mtDNA Maternal Ancestry ($139, originally $159; familytreedna.com)

MyHeritage

Now through April 30, snag a DNA kit from MyHeritage's Stay at Home DNA Sale for just $39. Once you receive your kit, you'll activate it online, swab your cheek, send in the sample and wait for the results, which should arrive in just three to four weeks. Your report will reveal your unique heritage — the ethnic groups and geographic regions you originate from — along with connections to relatives in MyHeritage's database.

MyHeritage DNA Kit ($39, originally $79; myheritage.com)

Chewy

Don't forget about your pet! Furry friends can get in on the DNA Day festivities, too, with discounts on kits for cats and dogs at Chewy. The kits are designed to help you discover your four-legged pal's true breed, in addition to helpful health information, including genetic conditions and weight predictions, that might come in handy as your pet ages. (Of course, if you have concerns about your pet's health, you should consult your veterinarian.)

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit ($79.90, originally $84.99; chewy.com )

Basepaws CatKit At-Home Cat Genetics Test ($99, originally $129; chewy.com)

