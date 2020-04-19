A police officer was fatally shot and 2 other officers wounded in San Marcos, Texas

By Madeline Holcombe and Hira Humayun, CNN

Updated 8:12 AM ET, Sun April 19, 2020

Police block off the scene after an officer was fatally shot in San Marcos, Texas.
(CNN)A San Marcos police officer was shot and killed Saturday and two others were wounded, the Texas police department said.

The wounded officers were taken to the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle where they underwent surgery, the San Marcos Police Department said in a statement to CNN.
Police investigate the scene where they say a man shot and killed a San Marcos officer and wounded two others.
A 911 caller reported an assault/domestic disturbance around 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Officers responding to an apartment were ambushed by a suspect with a rifle.
Police said the suspect died from an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
    "Our hearts are heavy tonight with the report that San Marcos Police Officers were shot in the line of duty. Join Cecilia & me in keeping these officers in our prayers," Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.
    "We are heartbroken to make this announcement," San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said, according to the department's statement. "We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family."
    Texas police officer fatally shot in &#39;ambush&#39;
    Texas police officer fatally shot in 'ambush'
    This is the second line of duty death for the SMPD since Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant on December 4, 2017.
      Copeland, 58, was a veteran officer working on his day off when the police chief at the time said a suspect opened fire "much like in an ambush type of situation." He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but was struck several times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
      "Ken's a hero," said Chase Stapp, the department's chief at the time. "He worked just about every day off to provide for his kids and because he knows that we're shorthanded."

      CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.