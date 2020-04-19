A police officer was fatally shot and 2 other officers wounded in San Marcos, Texas

(CNN) A San Marcos police officer was shot and killed Saturday and two others were wounded, the Texas police department said.

The wounded officers were taken to the Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle where they underwent surgery, the San Marcos Police Department said in a statement to CNN.

Police investigate the scene where they say a man shot and killed a San Marcos officer and wounded two others.

A 911 caller reported an assault/domestic disturbance around 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Officers responding to an apartment were ambushed by a suspect with a rifle.

Police said the suspect died from an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"Our hearts are heavy tonight with the report that San Marcos Police Officers were shot in the line of duty. Join Cecilia & me in keeping these officers in our prayers," Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

Read More