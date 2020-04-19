New York City police department has lost 29 members to Covid-19

(CNN) The New York Police Department said it has lost another member to Covid-19, bringing the total number of virus-related NYPD deaths to 29.

"I'm saddened to announce the passing of another beloved member of our NYPD family, Traffic Enforcement Agent Jason Lewis, who died yesterday of complications from #COVID19," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted on Sunday.

"The prayers & sympathy of the entire NYPD are with Jason's loved ones & friends during this painful time," Shea wrote.

The prayers & sympathy of the entire NYPD are with Jason's loved ones & friends during this painful time.

More than 4,000 members of the NYPD have tested positive for the virus, the NYPD said in its daily report. As of Saturday, 5,324 uniformed members of the NYPD -- about 14.7% of the uniformed work force -- were out sick.

