This 16-year-old student pilot is flying medical supplies to rural hospitals during the pandemic

(CNN) On a crisp spring day, the Cessna touches down near a rural hospital in Virginia with a slightly awkward bounce. On board, desperately-needed medical supplies for a community hard-hit by the coronavirus. The plane didn't stay down very long. The pilot had to get home and finish his schoolwork.

At an age when most teens are pursuing a driver's license, TJ Kim is working towards a student pilot's certificate, and making a difference along the way.

Kim is a sophomore in high school.

A boy with a plan and a plane

Kim is a sophomore at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. The pandemic forced his campus to close for the year. It ended his lacrosse season and put a crimp in his studies. But the school still expects students to do academic work at home, and also to do good works for others.

Kim loading a Cessna with supplies destined for a rural hospital in Virginia.

"At Landon School, community service is really emphasized," the soft-spoken 16-year-old said. "And so I wanted to find a way to serve."

