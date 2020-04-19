A California man is handing out free coffee to essential workers -- from his kitchen window

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) From his kitchen window, Ben Ramirez is handing out free coffee and a smile to people in his neighborhood.

"Even if they don't get a cup of coffee, they can stop at the window and chat," the San Francisco resident told CNN.

On average, Ramirez makes about 10 to 15 cups a day. His "regulars" are essential workers.

"We have a lot of people in the neighborhood who either are nurses, doctors or postal workers. They're out there on the front lines risking their lives every day. They deserve something and they're always happy to see us in the morning."

In compliance with the six-feet social distancing guideline, he hands out the coffee with a toy gorilla arm, an idea given to him by his five-year-old son, Luca.

