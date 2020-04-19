Busch is offering a year of free beer to couples whose weddings plans were changed due to coronavirus

(CNN) Nothing can bring back the months of wedding planning that went to waste after coronavirus hit. But one company is hoping it can help alleviate engaged couples' stress during the pandemic with -- what else -- booze.

Busch Beer is offering couples whose wedding plans have changed due to the coronavirus a chance to win its free beer for a year.

"Whether couples ran to city hall to say 'I do' or are postponing until another time when they can gather friends and family, this small consolation will allow them to focus on what really matters -- each other -- and cheers all year long," the company said in a news release.

Couples who altered their wedding plans this year are asked to post a photo of themselves on social media -- using the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes -- with a caption explaining how they still plan on celebrating.

Two hundred and fifty winners will receive a $300 debit card, which can then be used to buy two 24-pack cases per month.

Read More