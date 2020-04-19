(CNN) Bob Lazier, Indianapolis 500 starter and 1981 CART's Rookie of the Year, died Saturday due to complications from the coronavirus, his family said.

The Minneapolis native was 81.

"As in life, he fought the good fight with everything he had," Lazier's son Jaques told CNN in a statement. "He will be missed."

Bob Lazier earned Rookie of the Year honors after finishing ninth in the CART standings in 1981.

Bob Lazier was 1981 CART rookie of the year.

That same season, he would make his only Indianapolis 500 start, starting 13th and finishing 19th. He was forced from the race because of engine failure after completing 154 laps.

Read More