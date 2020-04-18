Miami police chief tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) Miami's police chief Jorge Colina has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN affiliates report.

Colina tested positive on Friday and the department has since then appointed Deputy Chief Ronald Papier as the acting police chief, CNN affiliate WSVN reported

More than 706,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the US. At least 37,079 have died.

"My spirits are high and I have every reason to believe that I will have a full recovery," Colina said in a statement shared with the news station. He added that his symptoms were mild.

"I am following our internal policies and entering self-isolation until follow-up tests determine that I am no longer at risk for spreading the virus to coworkers," he said.

Read More