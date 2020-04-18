Students launch a hotline with jokes, stories and support for isolated seniors

(CNN) High school kids in Calgary, Canada came up with a way to help lonely senior citizens isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

They call it the Joy 4 All Project. By dialing 1-877-JOY-4ALL (1-877-569-4255), callers can hear pre-recorded, continuously updated messages tailored for the elderly and the isolated.

"These are jokes, poems, and messages of positivity," Katie Mahon, the project coordinator told CNN.

Mahon is an advisor with Ever Active Schools, an enrichment program that works with the Alberta school system. "This is content generated by children and youth to connect with seniors and those that feel isolated, to create a feeling of connection."

Bringing back the phone call