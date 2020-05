A 96-year-old WWII vet donned a mohawk to intimidate the Germans. He did it again to spread joy during the pandemic

(CNN) Guy Whidden, a former WWII paratrooper, first cut his hair into a mohawk back in 1944, right before D-Day.

The idea, a popular one at the time, was to wear the hairstyle so as to intimidate the Germans.

But the night before D-Day, a young lieutenant told Whidden the haircut had to go. Though he regrets it now, the 20-year-old Whidden did as he was told -- and when he jumped the next day , he was bald.

With so many people stuck inside because of the coronavirus , Whidden, now 96, had an idea. He could cut his hair into a mohawk now, as both a tribute to his fallen friends and a way to spread some joy.

"I knew it would draw some laughs," he told CNN. "And I don't have much to do like most of us penned up in our homes."

