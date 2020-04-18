Woman gives birth during car crash then can't find the baby

(CNN) A frantic trip to the emergency room became even more chaotic for a Georgia family when a mother gave birth during a car crash -- and they couldn't find the newborn when the vehicle came to a rest.

Police say a woman was behind the wheel of her SUV early Monday morning in Lilburn, Georgia, rushing her pregnant adult daughter and a one-year-old to the hospital because the daughter was in labor.

It was dark and the roads were wet. When the driver tried to make a turn, her vehicle hydroplaned across the roadway then hit a curb and power pole before slamming into a brick wall, police said.

Police body camera footage from the scene shows windows of the SUV were busted out during the impact.

Officers Cepeda Huff, Daniel Bride, and Sgt. Matthew Madden.

Lilburn Police officers Cepeda Huff and Daniel Bride and Sgt. Matt Madden responded to the scene.

