How to watch tonight's 'The Color of Covid' special

(CNN) CNN anchor Don Lemon and political commentator Van Jones will host the "The Color of Covid," an hour-long special on the unique challenges black and brown communities are facing during the coronavirus crisis, putting a spotlight on their struggles and providing viewers with ways they can help.

CNN and other news outlets have reported that African American communities in places like Detroit, Chicago, Louisiana, New Jersey and across the country have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.

"The Color of Covid" will feature live interviews and taped pieces with notable guests fighting to support these communities including appearances from Sean "Diddy" Combs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charles Barkley and others.

Who is moderating?

CNN anchor Don Lemon and political commentator Van Jones will moderate this event.

