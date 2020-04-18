Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans and traditional gun salutes due to the coronavirus

(CNN) For the first time in 68 years, Queen Elizabeth II will not be marking her birthday with the traditional royal gun salute.

The Queen canceled the celebration because she felt it would be inappropriate due to the coronavirus pandemic, a royal source told CNN on Saturday.

The Palace is expected to celebrate the Queen's 94th birthday on April 21 on social media. All family-related affairs, including phone and video calls with family members will remain private, according to the source.

Trooping the Colour, the traditional parade held annually in mid-June to mark the official celebration of the Queen's birthday, has also been canceled. The tradition was started by King George II in 1748.

Soldiers reload a gun after firing during a 41 Royal gun salute to mark the 93rd birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park on April 22, 2019.

The Queen, who is the head of the United Kingdom's armed forces, gets a chance to review her army during the military parade. It traditionally moves from Buckingham Palace down the Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, with members of the royal family traveling on horseback or carriage.

